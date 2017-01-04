Source: CounterPunch

by David Swanson

"To many Democrats for whom killing a million people in Iraq just didn't rise to the level of an impeachable offense, and who considered Obama's bombing of eight nations and the creation of the drone murder program to be praiseworthy, Trump will be impeachable on Day 1. Indeed Trump should be impeached on Day 1, but the same Democrats who found the one nominee who could lose to Trump will find the one argument for impeachment that can explode in their own faces." (01/03/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/03/fantasies-about-russia-could-doom-opposition-to-trump/