Foreign policy blowback in Germany

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"The dominant mindset of interventionists is: Don't ever question or challenge anything the U.S. national-security establishment does because whatever it does is good and noble. Focus only on the evil acts of the terrorists because they are motivated only by hatred for America's freedom and values. And then support whatever measures, no matter how tyrannical and oppressive, to keep America safe from those evil people who just want to do us harm. In other words, U.S. interventionism — indeed, the existence of the entire Cold War national-security state — is simply a given. The Pentagon and the CIA have the right to kill people in the Middle East and elsewhere. They have earned that right by their mission to protect 'national security.' Such things must never be questioned by anyone." (01/03/17)

