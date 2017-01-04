Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock, 01/03/17

Source: Freedom's Phoenix

"Hour 1 — Tim Picciott (The Libertarian Advisor) on using on Teneo; Hour 2 — Vanessa Beeley (Independent researcher, writer, photographer) talks about her experience in Aleppo; Tim Picciott co-hosts the show and participates in the conversation; Hour 3 — Dr. Judy Mikovits, PhD (molecular biologist) provides and update on Vaccines and Vaccinations, retrovirus, CDC corruption." [various formats] (01/03/17)

https://www.freedomsphoenix.com/Media/209990-2017-01-02-01-03-17-tim-picciott-vanessa-beeley-dr-judy-mikovits.htm