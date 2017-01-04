Source: Liberty Unbound

by Lori Heine

"Politically speaking, libertarians can seem like a cheap date. We're good enough for a nice time, when a prettier, sexier option is unavailable. But let's face it, whenever the supermodel or the football hero flashes a flirtatious smile, a lot of our potential partners will desert us. These days, we're doing plenty of strategizing. Should we take this course, or that? I'll switch to the team sports metaphor that works so well in politics. For the most part, the choice appears to come down to the following: do we woo players from Team Red or Team Blue? Our franchise is perpetually struggling to stay competitive, and free agents are again beginning to shop their allegiances around." (01/03/17)

