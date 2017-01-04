So how bad was 2016 really?

Source: Living Freedom

by Claire Wolfe

"It's the fashionable thing to say good riddance to 2016, a truly crappy year. Dave Barry joined the crowd in his usual style. (H/T jb) I don't know, though. Like all years, it was a mix of curses and blessings, along with a lot of life-as-usual. There was, of course, that election whose sludge spread from one end of the calendar to the other. But at least we didn't end up with the Clinton Crime Family running the country. There was terrorism and war. But when is there not?" (01/03/17)

