Having none of it

by Timothy J Taylor

"James A. Haught writes an excellent and compelling article chronicling 'The Long, Slow Death of Religion' in America. The institution is already on death's door in most of the West and today Christianity is fading fast in the U.S.A. I also observed this phenomenon more than four years ago in my blog post: 'The Power of None.' It's a fact. The 'Nones' are coming, I said. They are growing in numbers. Their power is on the rise. They are poised now as a political force to be reckoned with — people with no religion at all — the fastest growing philosophically oriented group in America. According to a Pew survey one in five Americans is not affiliated with any religion. They ignore faith." [editor's note: Actually, most of them seem to have abundant faith, just a different deity (the state) – TLK] (01/03/17)

