An incremental win

Source: Cato Unbound

by Thomas L Knapp

"All four of us seem to agree that the technical goal of an election is to reflect, in aggregate but as accurately as possible, the diverse preferences of voters. Single member districts with first past the post plurality winners don't do that very well. … Ranked choice voting, approval voting, score voting, and the like all mitigate this problem to a degree. Even if the voter's most preferred candidate doesn't win, there's a decent chance that his second or third choice might, and that his glass will come out half full at any rate. Even as an anarchist, I have to call that a win. But as an anarchist, I'm also compelled to interject a sentiment expressed by a distinctly non-anarchist historical figure, Abraham Lincoln: 'No man is good enough to govern another man without the other's consent.'" (01/03/17)

https://www.cato-unbound.org/2017/01/03/thomas-l-knapp/incremental-win