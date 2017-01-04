AL: NAACP occupying Jeff Sessions's Mobile office "until he withdraws as AG pick or we're arrested"

Source: Raw Story

"Senate hearings are about to start next week in consideration of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks, and heads of the NAACP and its Mobile, Alabama branch have taken over Trump Attorney General pick Jeff Sessions’ Mobile office in preparation. On Tuesday, President and CEO of the NAACP, Cornell Brooks posted a photo to Twitter captioned, 'The @NAACP & @AlabamaNAACP are occupying the Mobile office of @jeffsessions–untill he withdraws as a AG nominee or we’re arrested.' According to AL.com, the NAACP’s Tuesday action was one of many others being held across the state in opposition to Sessions’ nomination." (01/03/17)

