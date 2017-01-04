Germany sees "overwhelming" sales of Mein Kampf

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

"The German publisher of a special annotated edition of Adolf Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' says sales have soared since its launch a year ago. About 85,000 German-language copies of the anti-Semitic Nazi manifesto have been sold. Publisher Andreas Wirsching said 'the figures overwhelmed us.' He is director of the Institute of Contemporary History (IfZ) in Munich. But the sales are well below those of best-sellers in Germany. It is an academic edition, costing €58 (£49). At the end of January the IfZ will launch a sixth print run. The book contains critical notes by scholars." (01/03/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-38495456