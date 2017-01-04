Report: Israeli military slow probing alleged troop violence

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"An Israeli advocacy group on Tuesday criticized what it called an 'exceptionally low' prosecution rate by the Israeli military in cases of violence committed by soldiers against Palestinians. The report by Yesh Din, a human rights group that is often critical of the Israeli military, came a day before a military court's verdict is to be delivered in a high-profile manslaughter case against a soldier. In its annual report, Yesh Din said the army opened 186 criminal investigations into suspected offenses against Palestinians in 2015, but just four of those investigations yielded indictments. The group said the 2015 figures, based on official army data, were the most recent available." (01/03/17)

