From "Dreamers" to nukes, Obama still has time to make a difference

Source: Reuters

by Josh Cohen

"Riveting as President-elect Donald Trump's Celebrity Apprentice-style cabinet selection process may be, we should not forget that President Barack Obama still has more than two weeks left in office. Although that's not enough time for Obama to take any new legislative initiatives, his administration is already taking some important policy steps. First, he has begun his promised retaliation against Moscow for its hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the private emails of Clinton Campaign Chairman John Podesta. And on Dec. 28, Secretary of State John Kerry gave a speech emphasizing the necessity of a two-state peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians while also condemning Israel’s support for West Bank settlements which undermine the two-state solution. … Beyond these actions though, Obama can still use the powers of the presidency to burnish his legacy." [editor's note: These are actually good pro-liberty ideas as well, though he missed a few – SAT] (01/03/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-cohen-obama-commentary-idUSKBN14M14Y