GOP-style obstruction won't work for Democrats

Source: USA Today

by Jesse Ferguson

"On Inauguration Day in 2009, top Republican leaders and strategists gathered for a private dinner at the Caucus Room restaurant to discuss how they were going to obstruct and derail Barack Obama's presidency. It wasn’t a policy dinner about their ideological concerns, Robert Draper wrote in his 2012 book about the GOP-run House. It was a political dinner about obstruction as a tactic. Today, many Democrats (myself included) are asking whether our party leaders need to have a similar dinner on Jan. 20, 2017, to discuss how we can obstruct and oppose every move by the Trump administration." (01/03/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/01/03/democrats-obstruction-congress-government-gop-column/96082632