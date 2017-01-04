Girding for the education fight ahead

Source: Our Future

by Jeff Bryant

"If you want to get an idea of what kind of education policies to expect from a Donald Trump administration, Wall St. has a clue for you. A report from BuzzFeed explains, online charter schools are 'gearing up for a boom during the Trump administration, judging by where investors are placing their bets.' The article points to K12 Inc., which is the country’s largest operator of online charters, whose stock price has risen in value by more than 50 percent since Election Day — hitting a 2-year high at one point. The article quotes K12 executives who’ve 'told investors the company was one of the 'best positioned under Trump,' especially due to the '"personal experiences" that high-level Trump administration members have with the company.' Among Trump personnel who’ve had these 'experiences' with K12 is his pick for US Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos." (01/03/17)

