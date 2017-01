Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

"Donald Trump ran for president in part on a promise to 'drain the swamp' that is Washington, DC. He positioned himself as a political outsider, beholden to no one and capable of bringing sweeping changes to a federal government set in its ways. But as Inauguration Day approaches, it's becoming increasingly clear that the fundamentals aren't going to change much." (01/03/17)

