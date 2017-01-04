Source: Freeman's Perspective

by Paul Rosenberg

"The US State Department — more or less the seat of the deep state — will be opening a Ministry of Truth, version 1.0, beginning '180 days after the date of the enactment of this Act.' That is, by June 21, 2017. This outfit will work through networks of power more than government offices. That means that its actions will come at us from behind a blind. No one will be able to point to a face that can be blamed. The players will be scattered, their actions dispersed; they won't be publicly seen or named." (01/03/17)

http://www.freemansperspective.com/ministry-truth-opens-june-21st/