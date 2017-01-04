The other way the debate about Russian hacking is like the debate about WMDs

Source: Reason

by Jesse Walker

"During the run-up to the Iraq war, I doubted those claims that Saddam Hussein had a secret stash of WMDs. But I also thought those weapons were beside the point. The more important question was whether Hussein was a threat to Americans, with or without weapons of mass destruction in his arsenal. Whatever ambitions he had were confined to his corner of the globe, so he didn't really have any reason to target us — except for Washington's sanctions and sabre-rattling. The focus on WMDs distracted from the deeper case against the war. … Just as it was conceivable to me then that Saddam was lying about WMDs, I think it entirely possible now that Russian agents hacked the Democratic National Committee. That may not have been proven, but it's plausible …. Yet vast swaths of the center-left wing of the establishment seem to think this would mean Russia 'installed' Donald Trump as president." (01/03/17)

