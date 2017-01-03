A post-holiday health policy vignette: Eye surgery

Source: Independent Institute

by John R Graham

"Because my friend had the surgery in Toronto, this encouraged his wife to resume her praise of single-payer health care. The surgery happened before they had met, so he had to correct her: 'No, I paid about $1,000 per eye.' (The Ontario Health Plan covers cataract and intraocular lens surgery if medically necessary, but my friend's surgery must not have been medically necessary because his vision was amenable to correction by spectacles.) This clarification deflated his wife, who announced she had paid about the same for lens surgery at about the same time, but in Florida!" (01/03/17)

