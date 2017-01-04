2017: Trump's reality revolution won — now it must be implemented

Source: Heartland Institute

by Seton Motley

"Washington, D.C. has been — for decades, in bipartisan fashion — a swallowing void of anti-Reality. The federal government has at best terribly mishandled, at worst utterly destroyed everything in which it insists on involving itself. Despite this record of nigh perfect imperfection — the list of things in which the federal government insists on involving itself has continued to inexorably grow. And as the Feds increased their role in…everything, the tethers to any rational justification for it get thinner and thinner, and ever more frayed. We the People have finally had it. And have elected political newbie Donald Trump to come in and clean house. His was the Reality Revolution — and it won him the White House. Now he must implement his revolutionary reforms — to begin to undo decades of rank DC stupidity." [editor's note: If Motley thinks Trump has any intention of reducing the size, power, scope or expense of the federal government, he should really put down the crack pipe – TLK] (01/03/17)

