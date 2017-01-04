Compensation, healthcare costs, and inequality

Source: EconLog

by Amy Willis

"What sorts of benefits do you receive from your employer that aren't included in your take-home pay or on your income tax returns? We don't all have 'free' cafeterias and laundry and fitness facilities, like Google. If you do have these kinds of amenities, how do you assess their value in terms of your overall compensation? Setting these cultural amenities aside for now, probably most of us have health care that is covered, at least in part, by our employers." (01/03/17)

http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2017/01/compensation_he.html