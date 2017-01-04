Ethiopia: Court jails 20 Muslims accused of pursuing Sharia state

Source: Albany Democrat-Herald

"An Ethiopian court has sentenced 20 Muslims to prison after they were found guilty of trying to establish a state ruled by Sharia law and inciting violence. They were charged under Ethiopia's controversial anti-terrorism law and convicted last month. All but one received prison terms of five and a half years. Two were journalists working for a Muslim radio station." (01/03/17)

http://democratherald.com/news/world/ethiopia-jails-muslims-accused-of-pursuing-sharia-state/article_95ee1b27-7b2f-5e89-90a9-274a6653bc7b.html