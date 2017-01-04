Haiti: Tribunal certifies presidential victory of first-time candidate

Source: Bradenton Herald

"An electoral tribunal in Haiti has rejected claims that massive voter fraud marred the November presidential election victory of first-time candidate Jovenel Moise, officials said Tuesday. The judges found some irregularities but not enough to affect the outcome based on an analysis of 12 percent of the ballots, the Provisional Electoral Council said in a statement that cleared the way for Moise to be officially declared the winner of the race." (01/03/17)

http://www.bradenton.com/news/nation-world/world/article124244144.html