China: Regime confirms its carrier held drills in South China Sea

Source: Danbury News Times

"China confirmed that its aircraft carrier has for the first time conducted drills in the South China Sea with a formation of other warships and fighter jets, a move that could raise concerns among its neighbors. The Defense Ministry said several J-15 fighter jets took off and landed from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Liaoning on Monday. The Liaoning, China's first and only aircraft carrier, sailed into the South China Sea last week." (01/03/17)

http://www.newstimes.com/news/world/article/China-confirms-its-carrier-held-drills-in-South-10831638.php