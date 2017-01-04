Venezuela: Maduro regime forced to buy its own bonds

Source: PanAm Post

"The Venezuelan government signed a contract with a Chinese bank for a $5 billion loan, based on bonds which will allegedly be issued in the future, which was classified as illegal by a congressman. 'On December 29 Maduro's government illegally signed a loan with a Chinese bank for USD $5 billion,' warned the deputy and member of the National Assembly (AN) Finance Committee, Jose Guerra, through his Twitter account." (01/03/17)

https://panampost.com/karina-martin/2017/01/03/maduro-regime-forced-buy-bonds-markets-shun-venezuela/