The 2016 LP convention and "taxation is theft"

Source: Independent Political Report

by Caryn Ann Harlos

"Revisionism is beginning in some circles. 'Taxation is Theft' was formally resolved by the delegates to the 2016 Libertarian Party Convention. 'Jim Fulner (MI) moved that we adopt the following resolution: 'Be it resolved, taxation is theft.' Following debate, the resolution was adopted by a voice vote.' Various ways have been proferred to diminish the import of this. They are ineffective." (01/03/17)

