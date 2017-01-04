Should Bitcoin's birth have been possible?

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Dan Sanchez

"Today is Bitcoin's 8th birthday. The digital currency's fans can celebrate the day with extra joy (and perhaps expensive libations), since its price has run up to over $1,000. On January 3, 2009, the first bitcoins were mined from the 'Genesis block.' While that Bitcoin's technological birth, it wasn't born economically until some time afterward, when someone first accepted it as payment for a commodity or service. That was the origin of its value as a medium of exchange, the role that makes Bitcoin so potentially world-changing. Some thought such a moment should have been impossible, or was at least problematic. Bitcoin was never a commodity. And according to Austrian economics as they understood it, money can only originate out of the barter of commodities." (01/03/17)

