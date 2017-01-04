Pakistan: Roadside bomb strikes police vehicle, injuring 19

Source: Fox News

"A Pakistani police official says a roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying police in the country's northwest, wounding four officers and 15 passers-by. Local police official Mohammad Nawaz says Wednesday's attack took place in the city of Dera Ismail Khan, a gateway to Pakistan's troubled tribal region bordering Afghanistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing." (01/04/17)

