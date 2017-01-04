Source: Everything Voluntary

by Ian Mayes

"As I see it, the concept of 'ownership' is a fiction that does not really exist except to the extent that people believe in it and act accordingly. People can chose to believe in it and live their lives by it, or not. Ownership is of course a very popular and prevalent concept that people believe in, but it is by no means inevitable that people have to believe in it. It is up there with other concepts in that regard, such as 'money,' 'government' and 'religion,' that have shaped history and dominated people's lives and that I think that we all can and should do away with in order to live more free and fulfilling lives." (01/03/17)

http://everything-voluntary.com/nobody-owns-anything