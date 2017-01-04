US Marine's first female grunts to join battalion on Thursday

Source: First Coast News

"The Marine Corps will make history on Thursday when the first three female infantry Marines join their unit at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, officials said. The women are headed to 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, where they will serve in the following infantry military occupational specialties: rifleman, machine gunner and mortar Marine, said 1st Lt. John McCombs, a spokesman for II Marine Expeditionary Force. … All three of the infantry Marines graduated from the School of Infantry as part of the service's gender integration research, said Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Philip Kulczewski. (01/03/17)

http://www.firstcoastnews.com/news/first-female-infantry-marines-joining-battalion-on-thursday/381762829