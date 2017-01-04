Transgender and arrested in a Mississippi jail

Source: The Anarchist Shemale

by Aria DiMezzo

"I was strip-searched by a male officer over a traffic misdemeanor when my bail bondsman was literally there waiting on me and after I'd already explained that I'm transgender and identify as female. For all intents and purposes, a male officer strip-searched a female prisoner today when she was arrested over a misdemeanor and while she was waiting on paperwork to be processed so she could be released. It may seem minor. The officer didn't touch me while I was naked, after all, but if you've never been there, then you couldn't imagine. These are the police. The'Do as we say, or we beat you or shoot you' people." (01/04/17)

