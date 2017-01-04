TX: Regime sues US FDA over confiscation of drugs to kill prisoners with

Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Texas officials filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday seeking to get a final answer about whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hand over lethal injection drugs that the agency confiscated nearly a year and a half ago. The lawsuit is seeking to force the FDA to make a decision about whether the batch of drugs — typically used to knock out inmates during executions — can be admitted into the country, according to a complaint filed by the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. This complaint comes as states nationwide have scrambled to obtain lethal injection drugs, which in recent years have become increasingly difficult for officials to obtain. … The FDA declined to comment about the lawsuit." (01/04/17)

http://www.post-gazette.com/news/health/2017/01/04/Texas-sues-FDA-over-lethal-injection-drugs-confiscated-in-2015/stories/201701040136