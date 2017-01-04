What is this "neutral" interest rate touted by the Fed?

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Mark Spitznagel

"There's a lot of talk these days about the so-called 'neutral' (or 'natural' or 'terminal') interest rate projections of the Federal Reserve. In fact, their projection of this number is a key argument in their ongoing decision to keep rates at historically very-low levels for what has been an extended period of time. (Specifically, Federal Reserve officials have argued that the neutral interest rate has sharply declined in recent years, meaning that apparently ultra-low interest rates do not really signify easy monetary policy.) What is this neutral rate? The neutral rate, it is argued, is simply the federal funds rate at which the economy is in equilibrium or balance. If the federal funds rate were at this mysterious neutral rate level, monetary policy would be neither loose nor tight, and the economy neither too hot nor too cold, but rather just chugging along at its long-run optimal potential." (01/04/17)

https://mises.org/blog/what-neutral-interest-rate-touted-fed