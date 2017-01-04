Study: Gun violence may be "contagious"

Source: Twin Falls Times-News

"To predict someone's risk of becoming a victim of gun violence, a new study offers a suggestion: Look at the company they keep. Researchers report that gun violence may actually be 'contagious,' with social networks acting as a breeding ground for the spread of gun exposure and violence. 'Those at the highest risk of gun violence are the individuals with the most associates who have recently been shot,' said study author Ben Green, a doctoral candidate at Harvard Law School, in Cambridge, Mass." [editor's note: Let me see if I have this right: People who hang out with people who shoot people are more likely to get shot than people who don't hang out with people who shoot people. And we needed a "study" to tell us this? – TLK] (01/03/17)

