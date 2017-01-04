Source: CounterPunch

by Paul Street

"Let's be careful about the phrase 'anti-Trump coalition.' The phrase leaves the door open for everything being about the Big Bad Donald and for progressives to get sucked/suckered once again into the ruling class politics of the Democrats. We need to take on the unelected deep state dictatorships of money, class, race, empire, militarism, sexism, and ecocide — the reigning oppression structures that have ruled under Barack Obama as under previous presidents. As the activist-artist Brian Carlson recently wrote me from Buenos Aires, Donald Trump is the latest 'bobble head doll on the dashboard of real [U.S.] power.'" (01/04/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/04/beyond-anti-trump/