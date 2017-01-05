Cruz, DeSantis introduce amendment to limit congressional terms

Source: Sputnik News [Russian state media]

"US Senator Ted Cruz and House Representative Ron DeSantis proposed an amendment to the constitution to put a cap on terms that members of Congress may serve, the lawmakers said in a joint press release. The poposed [sic] amendment will limit US senators to two six-year terms and members of the US House of Representatives to three two-year terms." (01/04/17)

https://sputniknews.com/us/201701041049242416-amendment-limit-congressional-terms/