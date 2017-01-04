Source: The American Conservative

by Daniel McCarthy

"Donald Trump is president-elect, and the panic-stricken sensationalism that characterized the mass media's coverage of his campaign has not let up in the slightest since his victory over Hillary Clinton. If you believe what you read in the papers, America has evidently been seized by neo-fascists. Fringe racial agitators have been treated to lavish profiles in the nation's leading newspapers and magazines, which present them as virtual spokesmen for Trump and his voters. Trump himself continues to be portrayed as corrupt or, at best, a man who has absolutely no idea what he's doing. Yet the media is mostly deceiving itself, and what happened on Election Day should have prompted our commentariat to reconsider its biases." (01/04/17)

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/a-time-of-transition/