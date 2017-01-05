Gambia: Electoral commissioner flees country after threats

Source: Yahoo! News

"The head of Gambia's electoral commission has fled to Senegal due to threats to his safety after declaring that President Yahya Jammeh lost last month's election, a defeat the ruler has refused to accept. Alieu Momarr Njai left the country on Friday, family members said on Tuesday. He had declared opposition leader Adama Barrow the winner of the Dec. 1 election, stunning many Gambians who were used to Jammeh who took power in a coup in 1994 and whose government gained a reputation for torturing and killing perceived opponents. Jammeh initially accepted defeat but a week later reversed that decision and said he would not relinquish power." (01/04/17)

https://www.yahoo.com/news/gambias-electoral-commissioner-flees-country-threats-065431916.html