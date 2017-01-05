Source: spiked

by Tim Black

"[T]he UK government is holding a consultation on whether to proceed with the second part of the Leveson Inquiry, this time into the media's relationship with the police and other public officials, and, perhaps most worryingly for anyone who cares about press freedom, on whether to implement Section 40 of the 2013 Crime and Courts Act. Section 40 is a seriously chilling piece of legislation. Currently the presumption in civil cases is that whoever loses pays the legal fees. … Section 40, in an attempt to force the press to submit to the new post-Leveson regulatory regime, promises to reverse that longstanding presumption. It states that any media outlet that is not a paid-up member of a state-approved-and-licensed 'self-regulatory' body will be liable for all legal costs even if they win a civil case. Section 40 is effectively a boot stamping on the face of the free press until it submits to regulation." (01/04/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/in-defence-of-dirt-digging-journalism/