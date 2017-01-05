Alibaba, in new tack, sues two vendors who it says sold fake [sic] watches

Source: Business Insider

"China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has sued two vendors it says sold fake Swarovski watches on its Taobao e-commerce platform, its first legal action against counterfeiters amid persistent allegations that fake goods are widely available on its sites. The news of the lawsuit comes less than two weeks after the United States returned Taobao to its blacklist of 'notorious marketplaces' known for the sale of counterfeit and intellectual property rights violating goods after four years off the list. Alibaba's lawsuit claims 1.4 million yuan ($201,671) in damages for contract and goodwill violations, the company said in a statement on Wednesday." [editor's note: Presumably the watches weren't actually fake, but rather real, working watches made without respect to "intellectual property" claims – TLK] (01/04/17)

http://www.businessinsider.com/r-alibaba-in-new-tack-sues-two-vendors-who-it-says-sold-fake-watches-2017-1