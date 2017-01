Source: WendyMcElroy.com

by Wendy McElroy

"This aphorism is fairly straightforward. Don't explain your behaviour or attitudes to anyone who has not asked for an explanation. Doing so is akin to going up to someone and saying 'you know I didn't lie about X,Y,Z.' Now the issue of whether you did lie is on the person's mind because … why else would you raise the otherwise undiscussed possibility." (01/04/17)

