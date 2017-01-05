More silliness on executive pay

Source: Adam Smith Institute

by Sam Bowman

"It's an open secret in think tank land that the period between Christmas and New Year is a great time to get news coverage even if your publication is, ah, a little thin. One example of this was a sloppy study by Change Britain about the gains from leaving the Customs Union and Single Market, which I critiqued here. Another was a paper by the Chartered Financial Analyst Society which claimed to show that there was no link between executive pay and firm performance over the past ten years — so high executive pay is wasteful. It did this by comparing the rise in executive pay over the last ten years (82%) with the rise to returns to investors over the same period (1%). Since 80% is higher than 1%, it's obvious that paying executives more hasn't improved firm performance, right? Um, no." (01/04/17)

