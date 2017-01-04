Currency "reform" under India's Narendra Modi: Wrecking the economy to save it?

Source: Cato Institute

by Doug Bandow

"The biggest international disaster of November 8 might not be the election of Donald Trump as America's president. It could be Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's destruction of 86 percent of his nation's currency. Some of his countrymen wonder if he will end up wrecking India's economy rather than reform it." (01/03/17)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/currency-reform-under-indias-narendra-modi-wrecking-economy-save-it