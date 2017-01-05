It's always scummy in the Philadelphia PD

Source: Libertarian Institute

by William Norman Grigg

"Over the past three years, more than 700 drug convictions in Philadelphia have been overturned following the conviction of former Philadelphia PD Officer Jeffrey Walker, who was arrested in an FBI sting operation after planting drugs inside a Philadelphia resident's car and then breaking into the victim's home to steal $15,000 in cash. Walker was charged with attempted robbery and carrying a firearm in the commission of a violent felony, and sentenced to three and a half years in prison. If he serves his entire sentence — which is unlikely — Walker will be incarcerated for about a year and a half longer than LeRoy Gonzalez, who was a victim of what has proven to be standard operating procedure for some elements of the Philadelphia PD." (01/04/17)

