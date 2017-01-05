Source: The Intercept

by Glenn Greenwald

"In the past six weeks, the Washington Post published two blockbuster stories about the Russian threat that went viral: one on how Russia is behind a massive explosion of 'fake news,' the other on how it invaded the U.S. electric grid. Both articles were fundamentally false. Each now bears a humiliating Editor's Note grudgingly acknowledging that the core claims of the story were fiction: the first Note of which was posted a full two weeks later to the top of the original article, the other of which was buried the following day at the bottom." (01/04/17)

https://theintercept.com/2017/01/04/washpost-is-richly-rewarded-for-false-news-about-russia-threat-while-public-is-deceived/