The United States, China, and Taiwan

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Laurence M Vance

"Tensions between China and the United States and between China and Taiwan have risen dramatically since Donald Trump took a congratulatory phone call from the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, a few weeks after winning the U.S. presidential election. It was the first time a U.S. president or president-elect had spoken with a Taiwanese leader since 1979. China's foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, immediately issued a formal complaint about Trump's action and reminded the United States that 'there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inseparable part of the Chinese territory.' He urged 'the relevant side in the U.S. to adhere to the 'one China' policy, abide by the pledges in the three joint China-U.S. communiques, and handle issues related to Taiwan carefully and properly to avoid causing unnecessary interference to the overall China-U.S. relationship.'" (01/03/17)

