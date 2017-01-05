Source: Antiwar.com

by Justin Raimondo

"What explains the behavior of nations on the world stage? There is no science to guide us, no psychology of nation-states to elucidate the secrets of the national Ego, Super-Ego, and Id. Oh, there are theories galore: the realists, the structuralists, the Marxists, and more. Yet these are thin gruel these days, when all claims of predictability are open to challenge, and one cannot tell the exceptions from the rule. In today's world, it often seems that there are no rules. Or are there? Let us look at the current madness, and its antecedents, and see if we can discern a pattern." (01/04/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/justin/2017/01/03/the-abolition-of-foreign-policy/