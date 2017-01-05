By the numbers: How bad was 2016 for cops?

Source: The Skeptical Libertarian

by Daniel Bier

"Any way you look at it, 2016 was a bad year, but it wasn't unprecedented. The jump from the prior year (the third safest in US law enforcement history) was in fact quite significant, driven largely by two ambush attacks that claimed eight lives. But killings of police officers are few in number and highly variable. A couple multiple casualty attacks can dramatically change the picture, but attacks like Dallas are exceedingly rare. The actions of a lone sniper in Texas aren't necessarily a sign that police work is becoming riskier and deadlier in general." (01/04/17)

http://blog.skepticallibertarian.com/2017/01/04/an-unprecedented-spike-in-police-shootings/