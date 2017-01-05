The threat from China's lone aircraft carrier has been overstated

Source: Independent Institute

by Ivan Eland

"China is undoubtedly a rising Asian power, with double-digit economic growth, and may someday have a credible aircraft carrier force. The Liaoning is not that force; in fact, it's a joke. China bought the outdated Soviet-designed ship, with its obsolete ski jump flight deck, from Ukraine in the late 1990s, refitted it, and relaunched it as a training carrier in 2012. Rather than bringing substantial combat power to bear, as the ten modern U.S. carrier battle groups do, the Liaoning is merely a symbol of China's future aspiration to being an Asian/Pacific power." (01/03/17)

