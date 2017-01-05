The new polity of 2017

Source: Students For Liberty

by John Zaleski

"It is a staple of the American system of government that power is fractured between various divisions and levels of government. Unlike parliamentary systems, where the party with the most seats in the legislature gets to form the entire government, the House of Representatives, Senate and Presidency are all formed independently, and power is distributed between the Federal and State governments, which all have their own branches of government. This distinction is less significant starting in 2017, because the republicans have taken everything." (01/04/17)

http://studentsforliberty.org/blog/2017/01/04/new-polity-2017/