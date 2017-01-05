Charity versus the welfare state

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"Does everyone give gifts to others or donate money to worthy causes at Christmastime? No, but that's what freedom is all about — the right to say no. A good example is when the cashier at a grocery store asks, 'Would you like to donate one dollar to such and such cause?' and a customer responds with, 'No, thank you.' The welfare state is founded on an opposite principle — the principle of force. With welfare-state programs, people are forced to care for others and to donate to others. That's because welfare-state programs are government programs, which are based on force and funded through force." (01/04/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/01/04/charity-versus-welfare-state/