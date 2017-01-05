Europe's problem is not populism

Source: Cato Institute

by Alberto Mingardi

"When we talk about politics, it's always tempting to use some 'mega-trend' to explain the state of the world. Today, the most fashionable of them all is 'the rise of populism.' Unfortunately, this is a term that's as slippery as it is popular. It has been applied to the Oxford-educated Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, to the Italian comedian Beppe Grillo, to the Spanish neo-Marxist Pablo Iglesias, to the French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, just to name a few. The only thing this motley assortment has in common is that their country's political establishment, distrustful of their political message, has decided to label them as 'populist.'" (01/04/17)

